The West Virginia way
Editor:
Hey, Windy Cutler, I get it too. I get your rage coming through your letter to the editor, at the President of the United States, at anything he has done, in the true unbending, progressive leftist positioning; totally against anything that veers moderately right of center.
I get it. But let’s consider where this position finds us. Not talking, not believing, not wanting to understanding the issues from another perspective. If someone needed your immediate help and they had a Trump/Pence sticker on their vehicle, would you just drive on by? If it were a Biden/Harris sticker, well, honestly, I believe I wouldn’t just drive by.
If some needed help, no matter what party, you help them. This is the West Virginia way. You don’t have to like them, invite them into your home, just help. The tone of your continuous outrage is shutting doors, not opening them.
Let me say, before someone accuses me of trying to squash your 1st Amendment rights, you can champion your opinions, be passionate about your candidates, but let us all be less hostile. Let us try anyway.
I don’t have any idea what is going to happen on the morning of 4 November, but we all will have to live with it and move on.
Helene Kerns, Paw Paw
A kind gesture
Editor:
We won a cord of split wood at the Hospice of the Panhandle auction at the Romney Firehouse last October. When I opened the envelope in July, it had expired 12/31/2019. I called Gary's Excavating in Gore, VA and they honored the certificate. We wanted to publicly thank them for this kindness.
Nachama Miller, Romney Ruritan
Picture perfect
Editor:
Congratulations to Ms. Grosskopf for her photo of Rocco and The Rev. Mr. Haptonstahl at the Blessing of the Animals. Of the relationship between people and animals, that picture said it all. . It was wonderful.
Margaret Shrewsbury, Augusta
Vote
Editor:
Hey, man. Yeah you. Aren’t you the one who constantly complains about how horrible the government is and how they waste your hard-earned money?
I think I heard you complain that they spend too many years in office. Oh yeah, the other day you said we need to get the money out of politics.
Yeah, you are quite the complainer aren’t you. Last week you were whining about paying too much money for health care, or was it, not having health care?
You certainly complain a lot, don’t you? Maybe if you spend a little time learning about the people running for office and a little less time complaining, we might be in a better place in this country.
You know, a lot of people died so you could have the right to vote. Yeah, I bet they are turning in their graves. And, you women who finally got the right to vote and pursue a career, ya think voting is important? Many women put their lives on the line so you could vote.
I know voting may seem incidental or even a waste of time, but if a free democratic country is to survive, it must have informed voters. That means you will have to listen to both sides of issues, separate the truth from the garbage and make your own decision.
I know, I know, that is very hard to do now-a-days with all the crazy information that is dumped on us. This is the hard part, deciding who has your best interest and the welfare of the country in mind.
Regardless of who you vote for, it is important that you vote so that the country’s policies reflect the majority of its citizens. If you still do not plan to vote, I have this last piece of advice for you, shut up.
You do not have the right to express yourself about government policies if you do not vote. You are just meaningless noise that we do not want to or need to hear.
Charlie Streisel, Augusta
