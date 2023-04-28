MAKING HEADLINES
Bridge rolls on
CAPON BRIDGE — The iconic green bridge on the eastern side of the county got rolling on Wednesday in an all-day affair to move the metal superstructure to its temporary resting place as a new bridge deck is constructed.
The green structure is to be set in front of The River House while the roadway is redone and will be moved back into place when the new bridge deck is completed.
The bridge trusses were moved a little at a time on rollers – which were seriously strained during the process.
The bridge trusses were moved a little at a time on rollers – which were seriously strained during the process.
Speaking of bridges…The West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will begin issuing driver’s licenses and IDs with a new look and design – that of the New River Gorge Bridge.
Gov. Jim Justice said that the decision to feature the iconic Fayetteville landmark aimed to market tourism in the Mountain State.
“This new design reflects the immeasurable pride we have in our state’s beauty,” he said. “The New River Gorge Bridge is one of our most popular attractions. It is the centerpiece of our nation’s newest national park and draws people from all over the world.”
The “Almost Heaven” brand, which was introduced by Justice in 2018, is also featured on the new licenses as the official state branding on the back of each card.
“We’ve seen huge success with promoting the Almost Heaven West Virginia brand…adding that branding to our drivers licenses is another opportunity to promote our great state,” said Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby.
Don’t forget Mom! The Review wants to celebrate Mother’s Day with you with our annual feature, #withmymom.
Send us a photo by next Thursday, May 4, for it to be included in our May 10 edition – the issue right before Mother’s Day. Send your photos – and enough information to explain them – to news@hampshirereview.com, and we look forward to celebrating Mom with you.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Honoring the children for National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Come out on Saturday to honor the Children’s Memorial Flag. The event will start with a run/walk at 8 a.m. at the Taggart Hall, with the ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. in front of the Old Courthouse (19 E. Main Street) – rain or shine.
The Children’s Memorial Flag honors each lost child and symbolizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. Join the Eastern Regional Family Resource Network for this and support this day of remembrance.
• Celebrate Spring by beautifying up the Depot Station Park this Saturday. Clean up of debris and trail clearing will start at 11 a.m. But if that’s too early, the Town of Romney will be planting eight dogwood and eight redbud trees at 2 p.m. Come help clean up the five-acre park that will serve as a community hub for festivals, picnics and fun times.
The rain date is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
On Friday: Another day of The River House fun will take place today for Open Mic Night, starting at 6. Join friends, meet new ones and grab a snack while you’re at it.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Trojans sweep season series against Martinsburg
The Hampshire softball squad doubled their win total on Tuesday by defeating Martinsburg on the road 17-3 and 26-0. The Trojans improve their record to 4-18 on the season with all four wins coming against Martinsburg.
Also: The Trojan track team will be hosting PVC’s on Tuesday May 1 starting at 4 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Eyeing graduation
Everything you need to know about the impending HHS commencement – plus prom, senior activities and more
We’ll also cover:
• What’s new at this August’s WV Peach Festival
• How our farmers beat the frost during an unpredictable time of year
• Those dratted lanternflies – and what to watch out for this season
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday.
