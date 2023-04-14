MAKING HEADLINES
Romney pool closed this summer
ROMNEY – A split vote on the Romney Parks and Recreation board Tuesday will result in the closure of the Romney pool this summer.
There were enough applicants for both the lifeguard and the pool manager positions, said president Keri Shreve, but the pool itself is extremely worse-for-wear.
Shreve pointed out that the pool’s liner is 18 years old, and that somewhere in the pool is a leak.
“It doesn’t look good,” she said. “I’ve never seen it down this low.”
The board took a vote, and the majority of members voted to close the pool for the summer in the hopes of getting it repaired and back on its feet.
More details and “what’s next” will be in next week’s Review.
Fire swallows vacant Shanks house
SHANKS – Another vacant building – this time on Heidi Cooper Road – was the victim of a structure fire Wednesday.
No one was injured in the blaze.
Responding to the call were crews from Slanesville, Augusta, North River Valley, Augusta and Augusta EMS.
Also: In a couple of weeks, the Review will be celebrating Mothers Day – and we want your help! Send us your photos for our annual #withmymom feature, out May 3.
Email your photo to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. We need it in our hands by 4 p.m. April 27.
Make sure you identify who is in the picture, when it was taken and where you and your mom call home.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Feast on Fort Edwards history this Saturday
Hear ye! Hear ye! Experience history in motion on Saturday, April 15, for the 22nd annual Colonial Feast commemorating the Battle of the Great Cacapon (Cacapehon) near Fort Edwards in 1756.
Join the folks from Fort Edwards Foundation by dressing up in colonial garments and bringing dishes that would have been prepared in the 1750s. There will even be a Brunswick stew cook-off this year – so bring your thirst for knowledge and hunger for history. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School on 96 Capon School Street.
On Friday: Support your local farms and farm-loving folks by attending the FFA Alumni Farm-To-Table dinner and auction on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hampshire Conference Center. Tickets are $15 from FFA alumni members; the live auction beings at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday: Hampshire County’s Spring Health Fair is back on April 15 from 7 to 11 a.m. at Hope Christian Church Augusta, featuring low-cost lab work. WV State Police will do child fingerprinting and safety education; free EKGs are also available.
On Sunday: Hampshire County Arts Council will gather at the Brannon Building of the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind at 2 p.m. The year’s celebration will be followed by a tour of the new art studios and refreshments at 3:30 p.m.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Tyler hammers Hampshire 12-1
The Hampshire County Board of Education approved the resignation of Hampshire girls basketball head coach Julieanne Buckley effective April 5, 2023 at their meeting on Thursday.
Buckley will remain in her teaching position at HHS.
As previously reported by the Hampshire Review, Buckley was placed on coaching leave on Dec. 21, 2022, according to Hampshire County Schools Superintendent Jeff Pancione.
In November of 2014, Buckley was named head basketball coach of the Trojans and spent nine years at the helm. Under the guidance of Buckley, Hampshire reached the class AAA state tournament twice.
Also: The HHS softball doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, April 15 against Tygarts Valley has been canceled due to a lack of available Bulldog players.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Celebrate our Earth
A few DIY ideas to get you pumped about Earth Day
We’ll also cover:
• Brush fire season – what to know, what to look out for
• Your guide to farmers markets here
• The excitement waiting with this year’s school summer programs
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It's the best $1.05 you'll spend this week.
