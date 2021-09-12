Another event has fallen victim to the resurgent Covid-19 virus here.
Organizers announced Saturday that the Capon Bridge Founders Day Festival, scheduled for Sept. 24-26, has been canceled for 2021.
"This was a tough decision as many people have participated in the planning of a highly anticipated festival," Festival Director Peg McMaster said.
Founders Day was also called off last year as the Covid-19 pandemic escalated.
