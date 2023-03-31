MAKING HEADLINES
Special Olympics to return for Summer 2023
Mark your calendars for May – the Special Olympics and Hero Field Day are returning to Hampshire County. The event will be held on May 12 at 9 a.m., with events taking place at the track and field at Hampshire High School on Sunrise Summit.
Opening ceremonies and the parade of athletes will begin at 9, and concessions will be available.
The event is for children in grades K-12 with intellectual and/or physical disabilities, focusing on fun activities important to mental and physical growth.
Registration for the event is happening now, and the deadline is April 13.
To register, contact Brittany Haywood at Brittany.haywood@k12.wv.us.
Mac Warner to hold meet-and-greet: Current Secretary of State – and candidate for governor – Mac Warner will head to the South Branch Inn on Sunrise Summit this Sunday for a meet-and-greet with the community. The gathering will begin at 2 p.m.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Gear up for a rainy hike this Saturday
What better way to spend a 70-degree day than facing the elements and heading on an invigorating hike at 10 a.m.? The West Virginia Nature Conservancy is offering a free docent training session this Saturday, April 1. The first segment will be in the North River Mills church on Cold Stream Road, four miles from Slanesville and eight miles from Route 50.
Visit the “Ice Mt. Docent Training” Facebook event page and hit “going” so the host knows how many lunches to prepare.
After lunch, the hiking and training begin! Pack your rain jackets and wear your smiling faces for a warm, wet Saturday.
• On Saturday: Bring your kids for Easter fun at the WVCORR-Pathways in Romney. At noon, families can take pictures with the Easter Bunny, but bring your camera so there are no delays in retrieving your photos. An Easter egg hunt starts at 1 p.m., and at 2 p.m., Easter Picture will allow kids to be creative and color themselves. Pathways will be handing out personal goodie bags filled with cookies for attendees.
Also on Saturday: Ronnie Wolford and 50 West Band will play at 8 p.m. at the Capon Bridge American Legion. Tickets are $10 per person; you must be 21 to enter.
This Sunday: All-You-Can-Eat Pancake luncheon is at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post 91 in Romney. Come out and enjoy a great meal and support Troops 76 and 9076 in their efforts to raise money for summer camp.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Vikings rally for win over HHS
The Hampshire baseball club held a 5-3 lead over Petersburg after 5 innings on Tuesday night, but a plethora of errors in the sixth inning allowed the Vikings to score 5 runs. Petersburg went on to win the game 8-5. Next up for HHS is a trip to Myrtle Beach where they will play in a tournament over spring break.
Softball struggles against Cardinals, Jackets: The Trojan softball squad dropped both of their games earlier this week with losses to Moorefield 17-7 and Spring Mills 13-0. The Trojans are back in action on Saturday at Washington HS with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
WVSDB takes on Charleston
Details about the WVSDB students who took their talents to the Capitol last week
We’ll also cover:
• All the information you need for the Capon Bridge comprehensive plan’s open house
• The Romney pool’s status: will it be open this summer?
• The latest action at the Romney town barn site – what’s next?
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.