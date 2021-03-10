The 36-acre plot known as Lovett’s Flat will be auctioned to the highest bidder at 9 a.m. April 10, a Saturday.
The auction comes 4 years after the school board declared the land surplus property and a couple of years since the heir to the original seller declined to repurchase it for the $250,000 the schools paid in 2000.
A 2018 appraisal valued the land at $145,000.
The board authorized the sale in 2017 as it searched for a way out of a $300,000 budget shortfall. Just a year earlier the board had voted against giving up the property.
The budget that year ended up being balanced without giving up Lovett’s Flat, but a new engineering report made clear that the land could never be used for school construction.
Big issues included potential flooding and the lack of safe entrance onto U.S. 50.
Per state law, the board was required to offer the land back to the seller for the original price. Attorney Ralph Haines sold the 36 acres to the schools in 2000 and owned 643 acres surrounding 3 sides of the property.
His daughter, Linda Jane Haines, declined the repurchase and lobbied the board to keep it.
“I am concerned on giving up on our county’s recovery,” Haines said at a March 2017 board meeting. “This is the wrong message to send. I encourage you to keep the property for when you need it.”
She also said that her father only sold the land due to an understanding that it would be used for the original purpose intended. “He wouldn’t have sold it otherwise,” Haines said. “He would have held onto it.”
Capon Bridge lost its high school in 1964 when Hampshire High opened on Sunrise Summit, a combination of CBHS and Romney High School.
Hampshire County’s population peaked in 2010 at about the same time HHS’s enrollment peaked around 1,200 students. Both have been declining since then.
Since West Virginia’s School Building Authority has said it won’t fund construction of a new high school with less than 800 students, hopes for a new Capon Bridge High remain a distant dream.
Sherrard Auction Company of Capon Bridge will conduct the sale, which will be held at the board office, 111 School St.
The 35.897 acres are being sold as is. The winning bidder must pay a 10 percent deposit on the day of the auction and the rest of the money within 60 days.
