BEDFORD, Va. — A Romney man was injured in a 2-vehicle fatal crash Friday afternoon in this county just east of Roanoke.
Earl C. Ferguson, 51, was taken to a Roanoke hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Ferguson was driving a Ford F-450 heading north on Va. Route 43 about 10 miles south of the county seat of Bedford around 5 p.m. Friday when authorities say his truck struck a 2015 Kia Optima driven by Tonya Turner Johnson, 52, of Greensboro, N.C. Police said Johnson had failed to yield the right of way to Ferguson.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, authorities said. The accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.