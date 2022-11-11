MAKING HEADLINES
Tires to be collected at the fairgrounds
The DEP’s tire collection comes to the fairgrounds this weekend. There are a few rules: only tires from state residents will be accepted (no tires from businesses), there’s a strictly enforced 10-tire per person limit, tires MUST be off the rim and only passenger car or light truck tires will be accepted.
Collection will take place at the fairgrounds in Augusta tomorrow beginning at 9 a.m. and running until 3.
Veterans Day history lesson: Pencil in some time this afternoon to head over to Potomac State for a discussion about “The Road to Veterans Day,” held in the lower level of the Mary F. Shipper Library at 4 p.m.
Veterans have held an ever-changing role in our society, with significant changes following each major war. Join the discussion of major events that have shaped our understanding of Veterans Day, from red poppies to mattress sales, and from the Bonus Army to the GI Bill. Parking is free in the afternoon, with handicapped spaces available behind the library in the parking lot between Science Hall and Fort Avenue.
Also: The Review office is closed today, Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
THIS WEEKEND
Honoring our veterans this 3-day weekend
Veterans Day induces a giddy day-off dance for many county workers, but this day is set aside to thank and honor military veterans who served whether in peace or wartime.
Today Slanesville Ruritan Club presents its Veterans Day dinner celebration for free to local veterans, first responders and their spouses. The dinner will be from 5-7 p.m. Contact Kirston at 540-931-2756.
Also today: Test your wits in another Trivia Night at the River House in Capon Bridge from 7-9 p.m.. Join the Grassi family to test your knowledge on varying subjects. Grab a beer or a glass of wine and make some friends while you’re there.
On Saturday: Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be holding their veterans’ breakfast on Nov. 12, from 7:30-10 a.m. All veterans and their spouses will eat for free. The public is invited and a free-will offering will be collected to benefit the Hampshire County Veteran Association.
Also on Saturday: Augusta United Methodist Church will be holding a BBQ Chicken Benefit at 10 a.m., at $5 per half chicken. Each year, the Augusta church raises funds to support local needy children so that they can experience a better Christmas. Call 304-813-8023 to preorder and enjoy some tasty chicken.
SPORTS
Swim team dives in
On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Trojan swim team will make their 1st splash of the season in Shepherdstown. Check out the Hampshire Review next week for swim results.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
How we voted
Reactions, official results and more: a look at how the general election turned out
We’ll also cover:
• The celebration of Appalachian heritage at the newest HHS festival
• How HHS students Elleigh Coleman and Ryan Quick are preparing for the National 4-H Congress
• The new direction of Romney’s longtime light display on the WVSDB campus
