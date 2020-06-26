MAKING HEADLINES
No active cases here
The Hampshire County Health Department reported Thursday that the number of active cases of COVID-19 here has dropped to zero.
The county has had 40 people test positive for the virus. One person died and the other 39 have recovered.
It’s the first time since April 2 that Hampshire County has no active cases of COVID-19.
Springfield Grade work beginning
Five weeks of work on the Springfield Grade are expected to begin Friday, the Division of Highways says.
Traffic will be directed by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Friday during the project about a mile west of Points, where the Grade intersects with Jersey Mountain Road.
Expect significant delays, DOH says, or plan to take alternate routes. The repair work, as always, is dependent on weather.
Also …
Capon Bridge has canceled Founders Day, scheduled for the last weekend in September…Seniors can still get farmers market vouchers from until 2 p.m. today, Monday and Tuesday at the Romney Senior Center. It’s a drive-through service, first come, first served.
THIS WEEKEND
Annual Romney chicken sale a go
Romney Fire Company is holding their yearly chicken barbecue today from 11 a.m. until they’re sold out. This is a drive-through-style event, where folks can stay in their cars and have their order brought out to them. There will be no dining-in option.
A half-chicken will be $6, and a half-chicken with 2 sides and a roll will be $8. Contact the fire station for deliveries at 304-822-5141.
On Saturday: The River House will reopen on Saturdays and Sundays for outdoor seating and to-go orders only. While art and music events will not begin to happen immediately, the River House will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. For the most up-to-date information about upcoming programs, find the River House on Facebook.
SPORTS
Phase 2 is underway at HHS
Phase 2 of the return to sports has gone without a hiccup as teams at Hampshire High have been working hard in preparation for the upcoming seasons. Trojan volleyball, cross country, football, basketball and soccer teams have taken turns utilizing the facilities and proper procedures remain in place to keep everyone safe.
Also: A Hampshire County Little League baseball team played in Keyser last evening marking the first official baseball game of the season. More information about the game will be included in the sports section next week.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
3 cheers for the red, white and blue
We celebrate America on the Opinion page and the Panhandle Living cover.
We’ll also cover:
• The school board’s workshop session Monday.
• The return of Little League baseball
• Romney’s work on a comprehensive plan
