Murder charge in hit-and-run
An Augusta woman has been charged with 1st-degree murder in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning along Jersey Mountain Road.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said Staci A. Matheny, 45, appeared to “deliberately and intentionally run over” Rodney A. Stewart, 46, of Capon Bridge shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
For more on the story, click: https://www.hampshirereview.com/news/article_6face6d8-1724-11ec-beab-cbf840b463da.html
Covid claims a life
Covid-19 claimed has another Hampshire County life.
A 52-year-old woman from Augusta has died from complications of the virus, the 39th person here to be killed by the disease, the Health Department reported Thursday morning (Sept. 16).
“We ask that everyone please respect this life lost by taking care of one another and wearing your masks, limiting your gatherings and social distancing,” the Health Department said.
Her death comes barely 2 weeks after the county’s 38th Covid death. That death, announced Aug. 30, was the 1st since June 8.
The county reported 26 new cases of the disease Thursday, bringing the active total to 174. Nine people are hospitalized.
A little night music
Dakota Karper and Brendan Hearn are onstage at The River House in Capon Bridge from 7 to 9 tonight.
The duo blends harmonies while she plays the fiddle and he, the cello, in traditional, folk and old-time music. Tickets are $12 at the door; free for 17 and under.
Trojans on the road
Hampshire travels to 1st-time opponent Park View (1-1) in Sterling, Va., near Dulles International Airport, for a 7 o’clock kickoff tonight.
Aaron Rule’s Trojans are 1-2.
Soccer sweep
Nevaeh Church and Kaelyn Knight each performed a hat trick — scoring 3 goals — in Hampshire’s 10-0 soccer victory over Keyser Thursday night. The Trojan girls are 6-1-1 on the pitch.
The boys took Keyser’s measure too, winning 6-4 Thursday, to raise their soccer record to 5-3-1.
Also: The Trojans increased their season-opening 3-match winning streak in volleyball Wednesday, sweeping Keyser 25-21, 25-23, 25-22.
Coming up: Volleyball is at Hedgesville for a quadrangular match starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The soccer teams are at Petersburg Saturday, boys starting at 10 and girls at noon.
Time to focus on home
Our annual fall home improvement section —
We’ll also cover:
• How Hampshire Schools are taking a role in the mental health of students
• Author Melinda Chambers talks about the truths in her latest book, “Melby.”
• Warm the Children is starting a search for a new home.
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
