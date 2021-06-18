MAKING HEADLINES
A weekend of holidays
Federal, state and county government offices here are closed here today with the surprise enactment of the Juneteenth holiday.
At the federal level, President Biden signed the holiday into law Thursday afternoon, giving federal employees the day off (no mail delivery) today in observance of the new June 19 holiday on Saturday.
Juneteenth commemorates the day that the last slaves in Texas learned that they had been freed — 2 months after the Civil War ended and 2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed.
On Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that he was proclaiming Juneteenth a state holiday for this year. State and county offices are closed today in observance.
That gives state employees a 4-day weekend because Sunday is West Virginia Day, which will be observed with a day off on Monday.
Babydog sweepstakes begins
Also on Sunday, Gov. Justice will announce the 1st round of winners in the Do It for Babydog sweepstakes he created to promote vaccinations against Covid-19.
The drawings are open only to West Virginia residents who have gotten at least 1 dose of the vaccine. Top prize each drawing is $1 million; the last drawing’s grand prize will be $1.588 million.
The signup deadline was Wednesday for the winners being announced Sunday, but West Virginias can still register for the other drawings, which include cash, pickup trucks, hunting and fishing licenses, state park stays and firearms. Teens can win full-ride scholarships.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Fort Edwards does double duty
Fort Edwards Visitor Center in Capon Bridge opens for the season Saturday with its annual Family Frontier Day that this year will feature 2 special events.
At 10:30 a.m. will be the dedication of Gunsmiths Trace, the name being given a section of Cold Stream Road to commemorate the makers of Hampshire long rifles.
At 1 p.m., re-enactors will stage the Battle of Great Cacapon from the French-and-Indian War.
The center will be open from 10 a.m .to 4 p.m. Artisans will be demonstrating their crafts from 11 to 2.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Hicks brings home Rannells Award
Christian Hicks, an elite 3-sport athlete, defined greatness on the field and in the classroom. On Wednesday, June 16, Hicks was named the 2021 Rannells Award winner given to the student-athlete whom the coaches believe best represents the highest standard of Trojan athletics.
Christian won the award over basketball/track standout Mikhi Anderson and cross country/track superstar Chris Lucas.
A full list of HHS athletic awards including letter-winners will be highlighted in next Wednesday's edition of the Hampshire Review.
South Branch dove hunt applications are open
Mourning dove hunters who wish to hunt on South Branch Wildlife Management Area must submit applications by midnight on July 31.
Hunting is by permit only for the 1st 2 days of the mourning dove season, Sept. 1 and 2. Hunters successful in the lottery drawing will be assigned a shooting station for one day, free of charge, and will be allowed to bring two guests. Hunters may register at the WVDNR District 2 headquarters in Romney or by calling the Wildlife Resources secretary at 304-822-3551 for an application.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
The Battle of Great Cacapon
Re-enactors take to the fields and woods at Fort Edwards in Capon Bridge
We’ll also cover:
• The naming of a historic stretch of road — Gunsmith Trace
• Medical marijuana is coming to Sunrise Summit
• All the 2020-21 HHS athletic awards
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.