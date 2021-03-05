MAKING HEADLINES
Covid battle drags on here
As the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives to battle Covid-19, Hampshire County’s fight against the virus seems to be stalling.
The County Health Department said 11 new cases were reported Tuesday and Wednesday, a rate of infection that will push the county more toward Red status than Gold from its current Orange.
As of Thursday morning, Hampshire County had 40 active cases with 4 hospitalizations. Over the course of the pandemic, nearly a year, 1,583 residents have tested positive for the virus and 29 have died from it.
The new J&J vaccine was being distributed for the 1st time this week. Winchester Medical Center was delivering its 1st doses of the vaccine today.
• More vaccinations: Gov. Jim Justice has expanded the vaccination pool to include all West Virginians 50 or older, all education workers age 40 to 50 and anyone 16 or older who has 1 of a half dozen or so medical conditions.
The qualifying medical conditions include Down syndrome, intellectual and developmental disabilities, congenital or acquired disease, organ or bone marrow transplant, obesity (a body mass index greater than 35), sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis and pregnancy.
In addition, caretakers for the developmentally delayed or people with congenital or acquired disease are eligible.
• Capitol insurrection: A Winchester man, 38-year-old Edward E. Hemenway II, has admitted to federal authorities that he was inside the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6’s riot.
And, he says, he and his cousin got a handshake from a Capitol police officer.
He has been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, entry and disorderly conduct at the grounds and in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating and picketing in a Capitol building. He could be jailed for a year on each count.
