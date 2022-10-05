“Remember the days of old; consider the generations long past. Ask your father and he will tell you, your elders, and they will explain to you.” Deut. 32:7
Happy birthday wishes to James Haslacker and Stephanie Householder, Oct. 10; Samantha Pownell, Oct. 13; Olivia Bohrer, Oct. 16; Terrie Alkire Sr. and Shannon Largent, Oct. 17; Kelsey Smith, Oct. 18; granddaughter Jessica Owens, Mike Hall and Joshua Miller, Oct. 20.
Anniversary wishes to Chuck and Virginia Pyles, Oct. 5.
Donna Bohrer and family traveled to Topsail Island, N.C. for a week. There were 24 family members together for this vacation. Main reason was to see her granddaughter Shaylynn and husband who have just moved from Washington State to reside in Alabama. Family wanted to spend time with them. They all vacationed in a house in the Outer Banks. Had a wonderful time being together making memories.
Capon Chapel Church in Levels will be having an all-day meeting/picnic on Sunday, Oct. 9. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. with worship being led by Pastor Roger Leatherman. Picnic lunch will be served at 12 and hymn sing will take place at 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend and spend the day.
Brittany Lewis celebrated her birthday with family on Saturday, Oct. 1. Potato soup and cake was on the menu for her special day.
Caden Lewis celebrated his 1st birthday at his home on Oct. 2. Lots of family attended to celebrate the handsome boy. His party theme was Mickey Mouse and he received lots of presents. He enjoyed having his cousin and buddy Weston celebrating with him.
Prayer requests are Wayne Stotler, Scott Bohrer, Larry Combs, Bonnie Stotler, Mary Moreland, Timmy Rannells, Keith Lambert Jr., Betty Kidwell, Jack Bender and Crystal Moreland.Any news, call or email bundy1@frontier.com o
