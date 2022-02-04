MAKING HEADLINES
Bank robber at large
FORT ASHBY — An armed gunman robbed the M&T Bank here Thursday morning.
Authorities said a white man wearing dark clothes and camouflage gloves entered the bank around 11 a.m. and demanded cash.
He fled on foot down Presidents Street toward Wayne’s Country Fresh Meats.
The grocery was locked down temporarily as police searched for their suspect.
Roadwork accident claims firefighter’s life
A Paw Paw firefighter was killed Tuesday when the highway work zone truck he was operating was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer on I-81 outside Staunton, Va.
Shawn P. Dick, 32, died at the scene of the 4:57 a.m. accident in Augusta County, Virginia State Police said.
“It is with sad hearts that we announce the loss of a brother,” read a post on the Paw Paw department’s Facebook page. “Firefighter Shawn Dick was taken from us in an awful work accident today. Our hearts are heavy with this loss.”
Covid update: The Health Department reported 26 new cases in Hampshire County Thursday, bringing the active total to 92, with 1 person hospitalized.
Also: Hampshire County schools were using remote instruction today because of potential icy roads at midday.
THIS WEEKEND
Jam your heart out
The Co-op in Romney will be hosting their “First Friday” monthly jam session this evening from 5 until 7 p.m. Stop by this free, casual, acoustic instrument jam, hosted by Jim Morris, and don’t forget to wear your face mask.
The Co-op is located at 56 S. Marsham Street in Romney.
On Saturday: The Romney Rotary and Trojan Athletic Association’s “Kisses in Winter” fundraiser kicks off with a virtual auction beginning Saturday at 8 p.m. The auction can only be accessed on the TAA Facebook page.
SPORTS
Girls beat Indians 65-29
Hampshire swept the season series against sectional rival Berkeley Springs on Wednesday, improving its season record to 9-7.
The Trojans started fast and never looked back as every player on the roster scored a point. Statistically for HHS, Hannah Ault led the way with 16 points and 7 steals. Sophomore Kiersten King also finished in double digits scoring 11 points.
Next up for the girls is a road trip to play against a tough East Fairmont squad with tipoff scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.
Regionals on Saturday for swim team
Hampshire swimmers are looking to punch their ticket to states as they compete in regionals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shepherd University.
Boys face bees Saturday night
After a tough loss on Tuesday against Elkins, the Hampshire boys are back on the hardwood at East Fairmont Saturday evening with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Young love, true love
Look back at the early stages of 2 dozen romances
We’ll also cover:
• What happens at Monday night’s school board meeting
• Plans for the annual FFA ham, bacon and egg sale
