Bus scrape leaves kids, staff shaken up but unhurt
HANGING ROCK – A Thursday morning bus scare left a bus scraped up and students and staff shaken but OK.
Bus 123 dropped off the brim of the road in Hanging Rock, reported Superintendent Jeff Pancione, and received some exterior damage to the windows, door and windshield.
No one, students or transportation staff, was injured.
An EMT was following the bus at the time, and offered immediate assistance. Pancione added that the bus made a pit stop at the bus garage, where the EMT, driver and other members of the transportation team questioned students.
Students were then transferred to another bus and taken to Hampshire High School, and parents were contacted.
A hole in one
BURLINGTON — Fundraising for the restoration of the state barn in Romney is really ramping up – with a golf tournament this weekend and a costume party in October.
The stabilization and repurposing of the historic structure isn’t going to be cheap, and in April, the Save the Barn committee organized an event to kick off fundraising for the project. The “Raise the Roof” event at the Bottling Works raised over $34,000.
Saturday’s golf tournament, held at the Mill Creek Country Club, will start at 9 a.m.
The event in October will be a 21-and-older costume party, with live music, dancing and prizes for different costumes. It’s scheduled right now for Friday, Oct. 28.
Honoring 2: Siblings Beth Zeilor and Dan Oates are being honored this Saturday at Taggart Hall in Romney at the annual Citizens’ Teachers of the Year event.
Foodie Friday kicks off the weekend
Head behind Hampshire’s Co-Op later today for their monthly Foodie Friday treats from 4 to 6 p.m. Chipotle grilled shrimp in crema, off-the cob corn salad with cotijo, Mediterranean chicken, California rolls and so much more is on the menu for today. Message Elizabeth Podsiadlo on Facebook if you’d like to preorder. Bring a guitar and join the open mic. The gathering will be held at the lawn of the Mytinger House on 51 W. Gravel Lane.
• On Saturday; go support local crafters and producers at the Small Farmers Farm & Craft Market from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m at Seeds of Grace Acres in Augusta. Featuring over 30 vendors, live music and BBQ, there’s something for everyone. Local artist Bryan Baxter will be playing traditional folk rock and roll. Free admission.
Also on Saturday: The River House welcomes Dunlap & Mabe from 7 to 9 p.m. for a mix of original tunes, a sprinkle of classic bluegrass jams and a dash of jazz favorites. $15 admission in advance, $20 at the door.
Girls crush, boys tie Frankfort
On a sunny Tuesday evening, the Hampshire girl’s soccer team defeated Frankfort 11-1. The game was highlighted by a pair of Trojans, Colleen Hott and Tren Crane, who scored their 1st career goals on varsity. The girls improved to 2-0 with the win. The Trojan boys needed a late goal by Jordan Gray in order to tie the Falcons 4-4. Dylan Streisel scored 2 goals for Hampshire while Dom Strawn netted 1.
Also: Trojan football kicks off tonight with a game at Preston. The opening game of the season is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Preston High School in Kingwood.
Bump, set, spike in memoriam
How Saturday’s Todd Giffin Memorial Volleyball tournament went in Capon Bridge
We’ll also cover:
• Plans for this year’s Apple Harvest fest in Burlington – back in action
• The Weltys and their “reasonable reptiles”
• The latest updates on Purgitsville’s water
