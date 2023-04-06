MAKING HEADLINES
South Branch cleanup to be held in Green Spring
GREEN SPRING— A canoe-based river cleanup will be held Saturday near Green Spring, supported and promoted by the South Branch Science Consortium.
The cleanup will take place from Blue Ford to Indian Rock fishermen’s access areas along Arnold Stickley Road.
This is a part of a larger collection of Potomac River cleanups supported by the Alice Ferguson Foundation and Project Clean Stream.
Volunteers may be available to provide interested canoeists with a shuttle to the upstream launch point at Blue Ford – so participants only need a single vehicle. To take advantage of the shuttle, arrive at Indian Rock between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday. Contact jim@SouthBranchPotomac.org to make special arrangements or to register for supplies.
For more information, follow the South Branch Science Consortium on Facebook.
Also: The Review office is closed today for Good Friday; we will reopen on Monday. The Review staff wishes everyone a blessed Easter weekend!
THIS WEEKEND
Easter happenings and Romney’s shop hop
Don’t forget – Saturday marks the return of the Romney Shop Hop. Starting at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., a handful of businesses in downtown Romney will hold open houses with tastings, sales, giveaways and more.
Shoppers will be given a flyer at any of the participating businesses, Anderson said, along with a list of the shops. If shoppers go to each participating business and have that flyer stamped or signed, they can turn that flyer in with their name, phone and email to be entered into a grand prize drawing for a gift basket.
Also on Saturday: Ken Waldman and The Wild Ones are gracing The River House stage from 7 to 9 p.m. Gather around for some Appalachian-style string-band-music, poetry and story telling. Tickets are $18 in advance and $22 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Easter happenings:
Romney Church of the Nazarene
Romney Church of the Nazarene (339 Elk Place, Romney) will be holding an “egg-stra” special community Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The afternoon will begin with a craft and a lesson about the true meaning of Easter – the story that gives us hope. Then lunch and games – hot dogs, chips, dessert and drinks. The egg hunt will follow lunch.
Please bring a basket or bag for your kids to collect eggs.
Burlington Fire Company
Burlington VFD will hold an egg hunt Saturday, April 8, beginning at 1 p.m.
“Hop on over” with your little ones up to age 12 and see how many eggs they can find. There will be coloring sheets as well, and maybe even a visit from Peter Cottontail.
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club
The Capon Bridge Community Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Capon Bridge Ruritan Club will be held Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m.
The egg hunt for children ages 12 and under will be held next to the Bank of Romney in Capon Bridge.
Covenant Baptist
Scheduled for April 8 at 11:30 a.m., Covenant Baptist Church on Sunrise Summit will be holding an Easter egg hunt, complete with a free lunch, treats for kids, fellowship and fun
SPORTS
Tyler hammers Hampshire 12-1
It was a tough day on the beach for the Trojans as Tyler Consolidated capitalized on 5 Trojan errors to win 12-1 in Myrtle Beach. Hampshire is now (1-2) in the tournament with a win over Johnson County (Tenn.) 12-1 and a loss against Cazenovia (N.Y.) 5-1.
The Trojans have a home game on Monday, April 10 at 6 p.m. against Berkeley Springs.
Also: The Trojan track team is in action this weekend in a meet at Jefferson HS on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Play ball!
A look at Hampshire County Little League’s opening day
We’ll also cover:
• The latest in the search for a new Development Authority director here
• The challenges and successes faced by the county senior centers
• Recent updates regarding the bridge renovation on the east side of the county
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
