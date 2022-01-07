The season's 1st snowfall has closed schools here and county government offices today, Friday, Jan. 7.
Both FNB Bank and The Bank of Romney are opening at 10 a.m.
"Go out and enjoy the 1st snow of the year," encouraged transportation supervisor J.W. See on the school callout Thursday evening.
Hampshire County was under a winter storm warning from Thursday afternoon until 4 this morning. Snow totals reached a foot in some areas of the county.
