First snow blankets county
Hampshire County woke up this morning to nearly a half foot of snow as the 1st winter storm of winter raced through to the Eastern Seaboard.
Snow fell overnight Thursday, ending before dawn. Accumulations ranged from 8 or 9 inches in Romney to 10 inches on middle Ridge Road and about a foot in Purgitsville.
Schools dismissed 2 hours early in anticipation of slick roads and are closed today.
the county government closed today as well. both the bank of Romney and FNB Bank delayed their openings at all branches until 10 this morning.
Chainsaw kills 22-year-old
A 22-year-old Augusta man died at midday Wednesday in an accident involving a chainsaw on the north side of Springfield.
Zachariah Odom was pronounced dead at the scene in the 9000 block of Route 28.
Authorities said Odom was working on trees in the area when the chainsaw he was using “kicked back” and hit him in the neck.
Covid cases surge after holidays
Hampshire’s active caseload for Covid-19 stood at 114 Thursday morning after 63 new cases were reported Wednesday. Ten people are hospitalized.
The county remains solidly in red status on the state’s 5-color tracking map.
Also …
• The grand jury handed up 21 indictments Tuesday. Details will be in next week’s Review.
• Remains found Dec. 29 in Pendleton County are apparently those of Cassie Sheetz, who disappeared off Spruce Knob in early March.
SPORTS
Swimmers compete
• The Hampshire High swim teams are at Shepherd University for a 4 p.m. meet Saturday.
Our sizzling real estate market
We have the numbers for 2021
We’ll also cover:
• The details on all the January grand jury indictments
• Who filed first for this year’s elections
• Our 1st snow storm of the season
