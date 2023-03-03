MAKING HEADLINES
One dead in Romney shooting Tuesday
ROMNEY — A shooting in Romney early Tuesday evening left one individual dead and another brought into custody.
Michael Nair, 39, was taken into custody following the incident, which took place Tuesday evening at 104 South Grafton Street in Romney, the Romney Police Department confirmed Wednesday.
The also reported that Thomas Puffinburger, 31, was the deceased victim and has been sent to Charleston for an autopsy.
The incident is still under investigation. See next week's Review for more details.
Wild weather: There’s a winter weather advisory in effect for Friday – yep, you heard that right.
Coming off a week of temperatures in the late 50s and 60s, temps will plunge today and Hampshire County residents should be cautious of possible winter precipitation.
The advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect until 6 p.m., and folks should be on the lookout for a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, changing to freezing rain Friday afternoon and rain into the evening.
Plan on slippery road conditions, and use caution while driving.
THIS WEEKEND
Flatfootin’ through the weekend
Start your weekend by attending the youth art show reception at The River House this evening from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided and sponsored by the Hampshire County Community Foundation.
On Saturday: The Capon Bridge Community Center is hosting a Huge Indoor Yard Liquidation Sale of preowned goods starting at 10 a.m. The indoor yard sale will be at the Capon Bridge Ruritan Building next to Jill’s Barber Shop — cash only; no card transactions.
Also on Saturday: Get those shoes ready for an introductory flatfooting class hosted by The Cat and The Fiddle in Capon Bridge from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sophie Wellington, a Boston-based musician, will introduce curious folks to the playful joy of this traditional dance.
There is no need to be shy; just be willing to try something new and have fun. This is a “pay what you can” event with a suggested donation of $10-$20 per person; pay online when reserving your spot or with cash/check on the day of the vent. The workshop will be held at the old middle school (in the Living Waters of Capon Bridge building across The Cat and The Fiddle) for some fiddlin’ fun.
Bring hard-soled non-stick shoes, a water bottle and comfortable clothing.
SPORTS
Regional champion girls get state schedule
After defeating Oak Glen on Wednesday night, Hampshire received the No. 8 seed and will play No. 1 North Marion on Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. in Charleston.
HHS boys host Keyser for sectional title: The Trojan boys start their postseason journey this evening with a sectional championship game against rival Keyser. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Summit.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Farming Today
The Review’s annual spring supplement digs into local farms and modern solutions to farming problems today
We’ll also cover:
• A preview for next weekend’s Potomac Highlands Sportsman and Outdoor Show
• The inside track on Trojan basketball’s bid for the top
• A look at scams and your best bet for online safety
