MAKING HEADLINES
Capon Bridge-area house burns
CAPON BRIDGE — Fire consumed a house on Schafernaker Mountain Thursday morning.
The residence stood at Terp Road, just east of Jess James Outlaw Bar and Grill.
A 911 call shortly before 7 a.m. drew fire crews from Capon Bridge, Augusta, Slanesville, North River Valley, Capon Springs, Romney and the Frederick County, Va., companies out of Gore Gainesboro, Reynolds Store and North Mountain.
Early reports indicate the blaze began as a flue fire.
Chill out
If you thought this morning was cold, brace yourself for Saturday.
The Weather Channel says it will be 4 in Romney. The National Weather Service is calling for a reading of 1 degree.
Scattered Saturday snow that was in the forecast earlier in the week has disappeared.
Covid update
With 42 new cases reported in Hampshire County Thursday, our active case count stood at 126. Alarmingly, 12 people were hospitalized.
Hampshire’s status was orange on the state’s 5-color tracking map Thursday morning. The county is recording between 180 and 200 tests daily.
Immunizations still lag the state — just 36.6% of the population is fully immunized; another 7% have received a 1st dose.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
SPORTS
Trojans score 28 in 4th quarter to beat Vikings
Trailing 24-19 after 3 quarters of play, the Trojan offense came to life in the final 8 minutes scoring 28 points to knock off Petersburg 47-34 in Grant County. Hampshire was perfect from the charity stripe going 13-for-13 led by Jenson Fields and Easton Shanholtz who both went 6-for-6. The Trojan scoring attack was led by Ashton Haslacker who had 19 points while Fields scored 12 and Shanholtz had 10. Hampshire improved their season record to 7-4 with the victory. The boys are back in action tonight at 7 p.m. at Trinity.
Also: The girls basketball game on Wednesday evening against Petersburg was postponed. The girls are scheduled to play against Berkeley Springs on Saturday, Jan. 22 with tipoff at 5 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Tests and masks
Where to get ‘em and how to do ‘em
We’ll also cover:
• Monday’s school board meeting
• Romney’s special Town Council session
• The week in the Legislature
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.