Sherry Lynn Mannas, 52, of Augusta, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at her home.
Born on June 20, 1967 in Columbia, Md., she was the daughter of Harry B. Palmer Jr. and Gloria M. Robey Palmer.
All services will be private and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
