First Fruits to prep school sites
ROMNEY — The lowest bidder for the site prep of the new Central and North schools submitted a bid last week that was just a little too good to be true.
Ampeco Inc., an Elkview construction and excavation company, submitted its total bid package of $2.08 million – which was way under the school board and the new schools’ architects’ projections – making Ampeco the lowest bidder by almost $250,000.
After the post-bid review, it was determined that there was a significant calculation error in the bid – a bid that came in nearly $200,000 lower than it was meant to.
Ampeco removed its bid from consideration, and the board awarded the site prep bid Tuesday to First Fruits Excavating Inc. of Ridgeley. Their combined bid for the excavation, leveling off and readying of the 2 sites was just over $2.33 million.
“This is the 1st big step,” Board President Ed Morgan said. “The gym (at Capon Bridge) is being built, and now this is the ground-breaking. This is the moment everyone has been waiting for.”
Gov. proposes tax cut
Coming off the greatest year of revenue collections in state history, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he is proposing a permanent 10% cut of the personal income tax.
Under Justice’s proposal, the 10% tax cut will be retroactive to the beginning of the 2022 calendar year, putting $250 million back in the pockets of West Virginians.
Also: Hampshire continues to fluctuate between green and yellow on the state’s 5-color tracking map for Covid-19. The county was green Wednesday, yellow Thursday.
Acoustic duo playing River House
The Honeydew Drops are returning to The River House stage tonight, bringing with them their beautiful harmonies and acoustic sound.
Concert tickets are $15 at the door and $12 in advance, and food and drinks will be available onsite for purchase. Doors open at 7 p.m.
On Saturday: Test your knowledge of “The Office” at TRH’s trivia night tomorrow evening. Finally – a way to put all of those hours of binge-watching the millennial TV favorite to good use. Get to the café early to grab a table; the competition begins at 7 and runs until 9.
Wild pitch in 8th costs Post 64
The Martinsburg Blue Sox narrowly edged Potomac Valley 3-2, thanks to a wild pitch with bases loaded in the 8th inning. Potomac Valley Post 64, formerly known as Romney Post 91, took a 2-1 lead in the 8th inning thanks to a sacrifice fly RBI by Seth Healy. The Blue Sox battled back with an RBI triple to knot the game in the bottom of the 8th, then the wild pitch allowed Martinsburg to touch home plate and win the game. Potomac Valley Post 64 will be back in action this Sunday at HHS. Game times have not yet been announced.
Readying for a new school
What’s next for the old hospital site in Romney – now that the asbestos abatement is complete
We’ll also cover:
• A few tips for the amateur grillmasters
• Significant safety improvements to HHS
• An introduction to the exciting “Grow Your Own” teaching program here
