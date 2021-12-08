The town of Romney and the Romney Police are making parking available at the following locations Saturday:
• The Bottling Works
• Town Hall (except for the spaces reserved for police)
• The Bank of Romney
• Judicial Center parking lot (access from Grafton St.)
• 292 W. Main Street (the old Simply Southern store, across from H&R Block)
• The Voit lot across from FNB Bank on N. High St.
• First United Methodist Church (next to Esther’s House)
• First United Methodist Church (behind the church)
• First Baptist Church
• Mountaineer Mental Health (Birch Lane and Charlevoix Place)
• St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.