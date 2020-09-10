Lonnie Eugene Riggleman, 73, of Purgitsville, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 30, 2020, at his residence with his family at his side. Born on January 29, 1947, in Purgitsville, he was a son of the late Alonzo Franklin “Jake” Riggleman and Edna Jean Pratt Riggleman. His wife, Rosemarie Louise Jubelt Riggleman preceded him in death in January 2002. Brothers, “Dick” Pratt and Terry Riggleman and a sister, Barbara Wilson also preceded him in death. Lonnie was a U.S. Army veteran who enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on cars.
Surviving is a son, Lonnie F. Riggleman of Purgitsville; 2 daughters, Michelle Hines of Mt. Storm, W.Va. and Barbara LaFrance of Purgitsville; a brother, William “Bud” Riggleman of Inwood, W.Va.; a sister, Wilda Rinker of Purgitsville; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life was held Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Fraley Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ken Smith officiant.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fraley Funeral Home, Moorefield.
