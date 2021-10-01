MAKING HEADLINES
1st look at redistricting
Hampshire County would be split a bit more evenly between 2 districts in the House of Delegates in a redistricting proposal presented Thursday.
The 67th and 65th districts would also include pieces of Morgan and Mineral counties.
The new 67th district would cover the part of the county that lies roughly east of Route 28 and the Green Spring Road, along U.S. 50 and east of Route 29 south. It would also include a smaller portion of Morgan County, roughly the western third, west and south from Great Cacapon.
Republican Ruth Rowan would be the incumbent in that district. She said the district will include all of Romney and Augusta.
The 65th District would wrap around Romney including the western edge of the county to its north and all the southern part of the county below U.S. 50 and west of Route 29 South.
That district also includes a part of Mineral County around Fort Ashby and another piece of Mineral south of U.S. 50 through Burlington.
The proposed district doesn’t have a current delegate residing in it.
Covid cases keep coming
Covid-19 continues to ravage Hampshire County. The Health Department reported 23 new cases Thursday, bringing the active total to 88. Eleven of those people are hospitalized, although that’s down from 16 on Tuesday.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
‘Innovative’ guitarist strums Saturday
The River House welcomes guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto to the stage Saturday for a 7-9 p.m. concert. His style fuses folk, jazz and world music, and his approach is personal and genuine, engaging his audience in his own unique way. Concert tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
On Sunday: A blessing of the animals will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located at 310 E. Main St., Romney. The service is on the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.
Attendees are asked to bring a donation for the animal shelter, whether it be a can of food, blankets or cash. Please keep animals leashed or caged and observe social distancing for the outdoor service.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Hampshire handles Handley 3-0
The Judges of John Handley traveled to Hampshire High last night and provided a tough test in each set, however HHS proved tougher when it mattered most winning 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 27-25). With the win, Hampshire improves to 6-5 on the season. Next up is a home game against Berkeley Springs on Tuesday Oct. 5.
Also: The Trojan Harriers host the Paul Clovis Invitational sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings on Saturday at Hampshire High starting at 10 a.m. The harriers will face tough competition from the region including teams from the Eastern Panhandle and defending state champion Frankfort. Seniors Alexa VanMeter and Alex Kile will pace the Trojans on the Paul Clovis Trail. Check out the results in next weeks edition of the Hampshire Review.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Sharpen your pencils
We’re introducing the Great Hampshire County Crossword Puzzle.
We’ll also cover:
• The prospects for fabulous fall foliage
• The start of another season for Warm the Children
• Blessing of the animals at St. Stephen’s Episcopal
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday.
