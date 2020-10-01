A food giveaway for Hampshire County families will start at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hope Christian Church Augusta.
“We are planning on doing a huge food outreach,” Haven of Hope said on Facebook this week.
This will be the 4th time Haven of Hope and Blessings of Hope have provided food boxes to families since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
Unlike previous giveaways, recipients will not have to go online to acquire tickets in advance. Just show up and get a box of food while supplies last.
“Tell you friends, family and anyone who needs a hand up in these times,” Haven of Hope said.
Hope Christian Church is located at 15338 Northwestern Turnpike, on Augusta’s east edge.
