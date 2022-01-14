MAKING HEADLINES
Get ready for more snow
If you thought last week’s 1st snowstorm of winter packed a punch, get ready to be floored this holiday weekend.
The National Weather Service is calling for a foot or better of snow here Sunday into Monday. We could see up to 3 inches Sunday afternoon, 8 to 12 inches overnight and another inch or so after dawn Monday. That last bit could mix with rain around noontime.
In addition, winds could be blowing hard.
Holiday: Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Schools and government offices will be closed (even without snow). No mail will be delivered.
Covid-19: Deaths and the Omicron variant are at the top of Hampshire County Health Department’s minds.
The agency reported 2 more deaths from Covid Thursday afternoon — a 63-year-old man from Springfield and a 61-year-old woman from Romney. The county has lost 64 people to the disease since the pandemic began.
And, at midday Thursday, the department reported that the fast-spreading Omicron variant has been detected in Hampshire County.
The post-holiday pileup in cases here continues. On Wednesday afternoon the Health Department reported 63 new cases and 203 active cases. Ten people are hospitalized with Covid-19.
You’ve probably heard by now that Gov. Jim Justice was diagnosed with the virus Wednesday, putting the kibosh on his big day delivering the State of the State Address.
Hampshire would have been in the red on the state’s 5-color tracking map for the last 2 days if the map had been available on DHHR’s website, which it wasn’t.
THIS WEEKEND
Arts return after siesta
Both The River House in Capon Bridge and the Hampshire County Co-op in Romney have reopened their doors after their winter break. The Co-op is now open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The River House’s winter hours are 9 a.m. until 3, Wednesdays through Sundays.
SPORTS
Midweek victories
• Hampshire’s girls improved their record to 4-6 Wednesday with a 62-36 basketball victory over Moorefield. Every player on the team scored a bucket. The girls are back in action tonight, hosting Fort Hill at 6.
• The wrestlers gave Coach Wes Heavener his 1st team victory here, slipping past Frankfort 36-34 in Short Gap.
• Saturday’s schedule has the boys playing a huge sectional basketball game against Keyser, with the JVs at 6 and the varsity following. Keyser won the 1st match-up of the season 42-38 in Tornado Alley.
• The swimmers are back at Shepherd University for a 7:30 p.m. meet.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Deaths rise in Hampshire County
2021 was a grim year in more ways than one here.
We’ll also cover:
• Filtering the Past: How we look at history
• The state of the state: Gov. Justice’s written appraisal
