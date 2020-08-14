MAKING HEADLINES
Crash claims 2 lives
A Keyser man and a teenager from Hampshire County were killed in a single-car accident Wednesday afternoon near Mount Storm that ejected the driver through the windshield.
Elijah Workman of Keyser was flown by Trooper 5 helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown where he was being treated for his injuries.
Dead are Tucker Weed and “a juvenile companion” as reported by the Grant County Sheriff’s office. Other sources have identified her as a Hampshire High School student. The policy of sheriff’s offices and state police in West Virginia is to withhold the names of juveniles.
Grant County Chief Deputy S.L. Wratchford said Workman’s 1995 Toyota Tercel was probably speeding on Route 93 in Scherr near Dam Site 14 of Mount Storm Lake when it slid off the roadway, went airborne and flipped over before striking a tree, ejecting Workman through the windshield.
Both passengers — the juvenile in the front seat and Weed in back — were killed instantly, Wratchford said.
Assisting on the scene were Sheriff B.W. Ours, Sgt. K. Thorne and Senior Deputy J. Rohrbaugh of the Grant County Sheriff's office; Trooper Bailey of the West Virginia State Police, rescue squads from New Creek, Mount Storm, Maysville and Petersburg; with extrication by the Maysville and New Creek fire companies.
WVSDB leadership: The State Board of Education wasted no time in filling the position of superintendent for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
At its Wednesday meeting, the board named Pat Homberg, who has been acting as the leadership liaison between the school and Charleston since May, as the new superintendent.
“She already knows about the COVID-19 re-entry plan,” Board President Miller Hall said Wednesday afternoon.
Homberg is the retired director of the state’s special education program, so she has had dealings with WVSDB in the past.
Also: Gov. Jim Justice has ordered all nursing homes to keep out visitors after the state had a spike in COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. The ban went into effect Wednesday. … Hampshire County had 2 new positive tests for COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 85, with 10 active cases, 1 death and 74 recovered. None of the 10 is currently in the hospital.
SPORTS
Fall sports are poised to start on Monday
Monday, Aug. 17 is the official start date for preseason practices for all WVSSAC fall sports. However, before activities are allowed to begin, individual counties must be given the ‘okay’ to proceed. The clearance will be based on metrics from Governor Jim Justice that have not yet been released. It is possible those metrics, which will measure a counties’ status regarding COVID-19 infections, will be available later today. According to WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan, “The plan is for fall sports to go ahead.”
100 years of suffrage
100 years of suffrage
And the role Hampshire County’s John J. Cornwell played in the historic achievement.
We’ll also cover:
• The start of practice for fall high school sports
• Updated plans on bringing kids to school Sept. 8
• Capon Bridge’s new government takes office.
