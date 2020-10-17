Cat lovers, we need your pictures of your favorite felines now.
Our 4th annual Scaredy Cats feature will run in next Wednesday’s paper, just in time for Halloween. It’s sponsored by Hospice of the Panhandle.
But the deadline to get pictures to us for the feature is 4 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 22.
All you have to do is send us your pictures of your cat(s) and maybe they’ll allow you in the frame as well.
Since it’s for Halloween, if that cat can stand a costume, we'd love to see it.
Email your pictures to news@hampshirereview.com or drop them by our office at 74 W. Main St. in Romney. Make sure to include all the basic info — your name, the cat’s name and where you’re from. o
