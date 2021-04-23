MAKING HEADLINES
Head-on crash claims 1 life
A Ridgeley man died in a head-on collision in Springfield before dawn Thursday morning.
Brian Sgaggero, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2-vehicle crash on Route 28 near Springfield Assembly of God Church.
Authorities say Sgaggero was southbound in his pickup when a northbound 2016 Chevrolet driven by Brittany N. Sears, 20, of Fort Ashby crossed the centerline and collided with his truck.
Covid update
The Hampshire County Health Department confirmed 5 more cases of Covid-19 Thursday morning.
The county’s 36 active cases (with 1 hospitalization) have it deep in Orange Status on the state’s 5-color tracking map. The positivity rate veered into Red Thursday.
Over the course of the pandemic, Hampshire County has had 1,770 confirmed cases and 33 deaths.
Vaccination appointments are available to anyone 18 and older by calling 304-496-9640. A shot clinic is scheduled for May 1.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
SPORTS
Sectional title on tap
Hampshire’s boys host the sectional basketball championship at 6 p.m. Saturday, playing the winner of tonight’s Berkeley Springs vs. Trinity.
The championship game was moved from today to Saturday the Trinity-Berkeley Springs semifinal was moved from Morgantown on Wednesday to Berkeley Springs tonight to accommodate Covid-19 restrictions in Monongalia County.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Art for a cause
How Barbie Hillenbrand is taking on cancer
We’ll also cover:
• Levies set by local taxing bodies
• A Romney businessman and craftsman calls it a career
• A look at the spring sports squads across the county
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.