MAKING HEADLINES
$10K reward for finding teen
A $10,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of a teen who disappeared into the night last weekend.
Jonathan Adams, 14, was last seen around 11 p.m. last Saturday. His family realized he was missing early Sunday morning.
The 5-foot-2, 96-pound 14-year-old was at a relatives house in Golden Acres, just off U.S. 50 at North River Road. He has been living in the area since March.
Authorities have no description of his clothing; they know he was not carrying a cell phone.
If you have information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 or the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office at 304-822-3894.
Coronavirus update: A new case of the highly contatious virus was reported in Hampshire County Thursday, bringing the active total to 3. The county has had 40 people recover from the virus and 1 person die.
The heat is on: Hampshire’s long, hot summer hits a miserable peak this weekend. Today’s high is projected at 92; it’s 95 for Saturday and Sunday. Stay indoors if possible.
SPORTS
HHS football game against Park View (Va.) is canceled
On Wednesday, the Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced that high school football was canceled this fall. The Trojans were scheduled to play Park View (Va.) on Sept. 17, but now have an opening on the schedule. As of right now, a search is underway to fill the void on the schedule.
Also: The 3-week open period continues for Trojan athletes as week 2 draws to a close. Social distancing guidelines have been in place and all teams are following the rules in order to continue practicing.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
True colors
A photo essay on Hampshire’s colors of summer.
We’ll also cover:
• First plans for the school bond project.
• The latest on back-to-school plans
• Medical marijuana’s possibilities here
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
