FRIDAY at the fair

Joe Hott and the Short Mountain Boys

 Review Files

We’re building toward a big finish. The livestock sale starts at 5, and you have your choice of entertainments at 7 — Nashville star Joe Hott and the Short Mountain Boys or the return of the tractor and truck pull.

Gates open at 4 p.m.

Admission is $6

.

Here’s the schedule

5 p.m. – Livestock Sale (order: hogs, goats, rabbits, lambs, market beef, feeder calves)

5-9 p.m. – 4-H Building Open

7 p.m. – Truck and tractor pull, sponsored by D&G Equipment, Fairview Farm, Rocky W. Farm, S&S Farm Service and Virginia Tractor

7 and 9 p.m. – Joe Hott and the Short Mountain Boys

Stage sponsor:  FNB Bank

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.