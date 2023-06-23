MAKING HEADLINES
Pool fundraisers bubble in Romney
ROMNEY— There are a few fundraising events on the horizon for the Romney pool project – that is, the planning, construction and maintenance of a brand new pool facility on School Street, to replace the six-decade old one – including one this weekend and two in July.
On Saturday, there will be a benefit car wash at Advance Auto Parts in Romney, complete with a live DJ, kids volunteering to wash (exterior only) and lots of fun.
It’s donation-only, and will run from 11 a.m. until 3.
Also on the horizon for pool funding is a July 8 “Bluegrass & BBQ” event at Crystal Valley Ranch just north of Romney. Tickets for the function are $20 and include music and food. The Blue Ridge Outlaws head up the music department for the event, performing at 7 p.m., and Brandon Rickman and the Next Generation will start the evening off at 5. Tickets can be purchased at the Romney Moose, the Romney Brew Station and Anderson’s Corner.
The Honeybee Community Choir is back with their “Celtic and More” performance in partnership with the Hampshire County Arts Council on July 15 at the WVSDB Brannon Building, with a suggested donation of $10 for a ticket.
Keep an eye on the Review in the coming weeks for additional information on pool fundraising.
Barn, baby, barn: There’s also another “Raise the Roof” fundraiser on the horizon for the Romney barn on Depot Street, set for early September. More details will be published in the Review in the upcoming weeks.
Tut, tut, it looks like rain: Strap on those rainboots for the next four or five days – there’s a high chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms rolling through this weekend into early next week.
After next Wednesday, the forecast seems to clear up, reported the National Weather Service, but until then, it’s likely going to be pretty soggy in Hampshire County – A welcome relief from spring’s dry start.
THIS WEEKEND
Rain or shine, we’ll be pickin’
Rain or shine, South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival will return this Saturday.
The gates at Wapocoma Campground – along River Road just west of Romney – open at 11 a.m., and admission is $5 for those 12 and up. The Appalachian Roadshow, a crowd favorite, will be returning to the stage this year. The festival will also welcome the U.S. Navy Band Country Current for the first time.
Great music, tasty food, unique vendors, a collection of interesting people and just a good ol’ time await you.
On Friday: The River House in Capon Bridge will hold their monthly open mic night, sponsored by the Farmer’s Daughter. Music, poetry, storytelling and more, plus all the goodies for sale at the café will be sure to brighten up your rainy Friday evening.
On Saturday: Romney Volunteer Rescue Squad is holding its first open house ever.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p., the squad will be showing demonstrations while vendors try to entice onlookers. There is also a raffle for a Pelican Argo 1000XR kayak – and tickets are selling fast. Demonstrations for CPR, bleeding control, Heimlich, stroke, Narcan instruction, and more will be shown. Squad members will be available for Q and As and fellowship. Head over to 534 Center Avenue to learn about and support local heroes.
• Author Melody Pittman will travel to three locations in the county to sign her book “100 Things to Do in West Virginia Before You Die:” Bent River Trading Company at Capon Bridge from 11 a.m. to noon, Farmhouse Studios, Points from 1 to 2 p.m. and Hampshire Co-op in Romney from 3 to 4 p.m. – all on Saturday.
SPORTS
American Legion Post 64 holds winning record
Potomac Valley Post 64 (7-6) is on a three game winning streak, knocking off Moundsville Post 13-3, Unity 17-1 and Marietta Post 16-3. Weather depending, Post 64 is hopeful to get back on the diamond this weekend.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Back in blue
All the snaps and coverage you could want on this year’s bluegrass festival in Romney
We’ll also cover:
• The latest timeline on the old Romney hospital demolition
• On air – meet Hampshire County’s amateur radio team
• Tick season is underway: what you need to know to keep yourself, your family and your furry friends safe
