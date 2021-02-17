The National Weather Servie has issued a winter storm warning for Hampshire ounty and the surrounding Potoma Highlands from midnight tonight to 6 a.m. Friday.
The weather service calls for heavy snow along with some sleet and freezing rain. Snow will be 6 to 10 inchesdeep and ice could accumulate from freezing rain.
As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, school systems surrounding Hampshire have either called for all remote learning or canceled classes all together on Thursday.
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College will be closed Thursday.
The area includes Western Maryland, eastern West Virginia and portions of the northern Shenandoah Valley.
Snow will overspread the area between midnight and 3 a.m. The heaviest snow is expected through midday Thursday.
Snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain at times late Thursday and Thursday night.
Travel could be very difficult. Heavy snow on Thursday morning, around an inch an hour, could reduce visibility to a quarter mile.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
