Augusta man sentenced for meth, firearm charges
MARTINSBURG — An Augusta man was sentenced to over a decade in federal prison earlier this week on drug trafficking charges.
Hugh Kendall “Kenny” Shumaker, 64, was sentenced in the Northern District of West Virginia for 13 years in federal prison for both meth trafficking and the possession of a firearm in the furtherance of drug trafficking.
Court documents report that Shumaker was identified during an investigation as a source of crystal methamphetamine for other distributors in Hampshire County and elsewhere.
Officers searched Shumaker’s home and found meth, 31 firearms, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and cash.
Truck accident causes entrapment: In the wee hours of the morning Friday, a tractor-trailer hauling chickens reportedly crashed into a High View home’s garage along Carpers Pike.
The Hampshire County First Alert Facebook page reported that around 2 a.m., the truck went through the garage, missing the house, landing back into the street, trapping the driver. As of Friday morning, only minor injuries of one victim were reported.
Light Up Capon Bridge to hold outdoor movie night
This Saturday, cruise to the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department from 6-10 p.m. to watch Footloose – or grab a lawn chair and join the fun. Food trucks will feature shrimp, Mexican food and BBQ.
The event will begin with a hot rod show which welcomes cars and motorcycles. The movie will then play at dark at the fire department grounds, and Light Up Capon Bridge will serve hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy. The event is free of charge, but a donation box will be available to brighten up the town for the approaching Christmas season.
Bluegrass, gospel the flavors of the day for Music in the Park
Delray Christian Church is hosting their third annual Music in the Park at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta this Saturday, Sept. 16, starting at 10 a.m.
At 11 a.m., Centerfire will perform, followed by Harvest Hill at noon, then Lost River at 1 and High Mountain at 2.
Please bring nonperishable food items or a free will donation – all proceeds will benefit area food banks.
Bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Also on Saturday: All 6-12 grade students are invited to Zoar Baptist Church for a spiritual warfare-themed paint battle. Bible devotion, food and fun will begin at 5 p.m. Kids will be provided with white tees and paint-filled water guns. Register on https://zoar.breezechms.com
Pioneers strong at home
The Romney Pioneers won both volleyball matches on Thursday evening over Capon Bridge. Both games needed a third set to determine the outcome, with the RMS A-team winning 2-1, (25-12, 20-25, 25-16).
The Pioneer B-team was also tested by the Bobcats, winning 2-1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-21). Both Pioneer teams are now 4-0 on the season.
Gridders to Grafton
The Trojans (1-2) are looking to scoop up a road win this evening against winless Grafton (0-3). The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and quarterly updates will be provided on the Hampshire Review Facebook page.
