MAKING HEADLINES
Covid surges in Hampshire
Covid-19 is spreading rapidly through Hampshire County again.
On Monday, the county Health Department reported 19 new cases over the previous 7 days with 13 active. On Thursday, the state’s website showed 14 more since Monday, and 19 of the 27 cases on its 7-day list were in people 50 or younger.
As a result of the surge, Hampshire County moved to Orange status on the state’s 5-color tracking system. Our percent positive was in the Red zone, even with increased testing occurring here.
Eighty-one people were tested Wednesday, double the daily average of the past week.
Burch updates State Board on WVSDB
State Superintendent Clayton Burch told the State Board of Education that progress is being made in his department’s intervention at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
Burch said a team of 21 people from Charleston was at the Romney campus earlier this week to help move furniture and equipment before the start of the school year.
He plans to be back in Romney at the end of next week to view classroom preparations.
By the way: This is the only Friday the 13th of 2021, in case you're superstitious.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Big weekend for fiddling Karper
Capon Bridge’s Dakota Karper has a busy weekend ahead of her, performing this evening at 7:30 p.m. at the Bottling Works in Romney with Brendan Hearn, and then again Saturday from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. at the Mountain Streams Music and Arts Festival in Fort Ashby. Tonight, doors open at 7 and tickets are $12 ($10 for arts council members).
At the Fort Ashby festival tomorrow, Karper and Hearn will also be joined by Ben Townsend, Critton Hollow String Band, Andy Agnew with the Rebel Union, Chris Haddox and Buffalo Run. The event begins at noon, with food and drinks available. Bring your own chair.
Also on Saturday: Andrew Finn Magill and Danny Knicely find their way to the Riverside Stage at The River House in Capon Bridge. The duo will blend Appalachian sounds with global influences for a unique performance.
The concert begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
On Sunday: Rain Crow plays a benefit concert for the Capon Bridge Library at 5 p.m. Sunday at the library pavilion.
The event is being dedicated to library co-founder Genny Lovett and her husband Bobby, who died in a house fire earlier this summer.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair. The library promises great music, food, raffle items and a book signing.
Friends of the Library will sell boxed dinners that include baked country ham sandwiches, chips, homemade cookies and water.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Thanks and accolades
The annual section looking back at the county fair’s livestock auction and exhibits
We’ll also cover:
• What West Virginia’s annual assessments say about our students’ strengths and weaknesses
• The state’s intervention at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind
• How coaching pay in Hampshire County stacks up with other districts
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.