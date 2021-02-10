In the middle of the night I’ll find myself asking did we publish anything that would prompt someone to sue us?
On one hand, I shouldn’t be too worried because winning a libel case isn’t easy. You have to prove what was said was false and that it damaged your reputation.
If you’re an ordinary Joe, you also have to prove that the damaging falsehood was published negligently. If you’re someone in the public spotlight, the standard is even higher — the damaging falsehood had to be malicious.
Although winning a libel suit is hard, filing one is easy. Anyone can sue; it’s a time-honored American tradition. Even a frivolous lawsuit requires a legal response and can be costly depending on how far it drags on.
Find somebody with a thin skin and deep pockets and they could make life miserable for a small operation like the Hampshire Review or an individual journalist like yours truly.
But libel laws are in place for a reason — to keep news organizations and individuals from spreading lies that damage a person or business. More than anything, they protect those who tell the truth, even if the truth makes someone who is rich and powerful mad.
You see, truth is always the 1st defense in a libel case. Even if your reputation was damaged by what I reported, if what I reported was accurate, it’s not libel.
I’m conducting this law symposium because a handful of billion-dollar libel cases have been filed in the past couple of weeks by Smartmatic and Dominion. They both make electronic voting systems that were used in the 2020 elections.
Both companies say their reputations have been damaged by unfounded claims they manufactured machines that could be rigged, particularly against President Trump. They want to be compensated for what has been done to them.
So Dominion has sued attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell — both for over $1 billion. Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion suit last week against those 2 as well as Fox News and 3 of its hosts, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro.
Folks, the defendants are in trouble.
This isn’t a case of people expressing opinions. Rudy, Sidney and the crew on Fox were tossing out claims that they cannot prove are true. And no matter what Facebook users wish, saying “Well, I believe …” in front of something doesn’t absolve you of responsibility if what you say you “believe” is false and damaging.
These false claims resulted in death threats to employees of both firms. Their false claims are resulting in lost business for both firms. These are the damages.
Most any business that sues for libel is treated just like what the law refers to as a public individual — people who are thrust into the public spotlight because that’s the way they want to make their living.
Any politician, actor, musician, athlete — everyone who holds themselves out for public approval — falls into that category. So are decision-makers who affect public policy like school superintendents or public health directors. Businesses, since they rely on public “approval,” are considered the same.
To win a libel case, these folks and companies must prove that a damaging falsehood was malicious.
Malice has 2 faces to it. One readily comes to mind — an intent to inflict harm. Proving that kind of malice takes a lot of digging and needs a trail of evidence to show the intent.
But the courts have said malice can also be demonstrated by “a reckless disregard for the truth.” “Reckless disregard” means the accused was so intent on getting the false information out that they didn’t even try to determine if it was true or not.
The lawyers (and their client) who originated the claim might have had intent to harm the voting-system firms’ reputations to try to serve their cause. Or not.
But Fox and its hosts are going to have to show that they didn’t exhibit a reckless disregard for the truth if they want to avoid paying out.
They might try to claim they were just “reporting” on the claims made by other people, but the latitude Fox gives to its hosts like Dobbs, Bartiromo and Pirro to also comment on the claims will not serve the network or hosts well. Their failure to consider Dominion’s and Smartmatic’s claims will haunt them.
Now, a whole system of legal opinions is in place to allow news outlets, from Fox to the Hampshire Review, to report on controversies and even on false claims without being guilty of libel.
For example, we can report on anything said in court, a legal filing or any official government proceeding whether it’s true or not. Something that would be libelous when said on the street is protected if it’s said in the course of, say, a town council meeting or a Senate committee hearing.
There are a bunch of other defenses to libel, from using a usually reliable source to the inability to damage a person’s reputation any further if it’s already horrible.
But spreading lies from a Rudy Giuliani press conference is not going to get Fox or Lou Dobbs very far toward escaping some responsibility for what was done to Dominion and Smartmatic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.