Two students at Hampshire High School have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, Superintendent Jeff Pancione reported Thursday night.
As is usual, the Hampshire County Health Department has been in close contact with the schools to identify anyone who may have had close contact, including students, staff, family members and friends. Those that need quarantined, will be contacted by members of the nursing team from Hampshire County Schools.
