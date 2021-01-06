Last week we asked our Facebook followers what they planned to do with their $600 stimulus checks that President Trump signed into law. Here are highlights of the dozens of responses. To read them all, check out the Hampshire Review Facebook page.

Chris McClanahan: Nothing. It'll be gone before I have a chance to use it.

Cynthia Staubs: Two weeks worth of groceries, and that's about it.

Lori Diehl: Pay a bill or two

Ricky Smith: New gun, to put food on the table, etc. (I) didn’t need it so I’ll invest it wisely.

Anna Cannon Wall: Buy winter tires

Monika Cash: Buy toilet paper!

Ciro Grassi: Save it for an emergency.

Jonathan Thompson: Support all the local bars.

Deborah Shiflett: Pay bills and buy food I can freeze.

Louisa G. Bridges: I am giving some to charity and then paying my bills.

Laurie Kelly: 10% goes to the Hampshire County Committee on Aging, Inc. because they feed 100 homebound older adults and disabled.

Jared Staggs: Pay it back in taxes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.