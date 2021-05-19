Augusta teacher and Romney custodian awarded annual honor
Barbara Ray, 2nd grade teacher at Augusta Elementary School, and Greg Snyder, head custodian at Romney Elementary School, were awarded the honor for 2021.
Pancione said he admired that Ray was a “child-centered” teacher and a “caring, loving individual,” and said that her attitude throughout the pandemic has been an optimistic one that really made a difference with her students.
“I made a point, as we went through Covid, when I needed a pick-me-up or to see a teacher I knew would inspire me, to visit her class,” Pancione said. “Barb Ray’s classroom was the 1st one I’d go to.”
He said the 2nd grade teacher always seems to be smiling and is always ready to tackle the next challenge. He recalled an email sent to him about Ray from AES principal Brenda Omps, who forwarded it from a parent of a virtual student.
This parent, Pancione said, was thanking Ray for preparing her daughter for virtual learning: showing her how to use her computer, how to stay in contact, etc.
“This mother commented that even though this was an unusual year, (Ray) made her daughter feel like a special part of the classroom, even though she wasn’t actually in the classroom.”
Ray also is a grant writer, Pancione explained, adding that over the last several years, she has probably secured over $20,000 for not only her classroom, but the school as a whole.
“When she hears a need in the building, guess what? Barb Ray is looking for a grant,” Pancione said proudly.
The Bank of Romney has been sponsoring Teacher of the Year for over 20 years, and it’s tradition for them to provide the winning teacher a complete computer system, including a printer.
If “positivity” was the word for Ray, then “dedication” is the word for the winning service person, Greg Snyder, head custodian at RES.
RES principal Nicole Morris described her time working with Snyder.
“It didn’t take me long after becoming principal to figure out just how vital your cooks, custodians and secretaries are,” Morris admitted. “Last March when everything was shut down, it was abundantly clear. They kept things going.”
And when it comes to keeping RES clean, she continued, Snyder is “a step above the rest.”
“He solves problems before I even know they exist,” she added with a laugh.
The staff at RES and their families were hit hard with the pandemic this year, Morris explained, and Snyder was there to support them throughout it all.
“Every single time, Mr. Greg was there, asking ‘What can we do for them? How can we help them?’” Morris recounted. “He’s given time, he’s given money and he’s just talked with them, sat with them through loss and difficulty. That’s more than you can ever ask of someone you work with.”
The school is going to miss him, Morris said, because he’s retiring at the end of the year.
“I’ll be really sad to see him go,” she said. Then, turning to Snyder, she added, “We are a better school for having you as a part of our team.”
