Filing ends Saturday; 2 enter board race
The ballots are nearly set for this May’s primary election and June’s Romney election.
Filing ends Saturday. The Courthouse will be open until noon to accept filings. Romney Town Hall will be closed, but Mayor Beverly Keadle pointed out that candidates can file by mail as long as it’s postmarked Saturday.
School Board Vice President Ed Morgan filed for re-election, bringing the field to 3 for the 3 seats available. Corena Landis Mongold of Green Spring filed Thursday. School service worker Kim Poland was the 1st to file.
In the town election, incumbent Bill Taylor filed for a 4-year term, the 4th candidate in the race for 3 seats. Town Recorder Richard Shanholtzer also filed.
At the state level, the 2nd Congressional District now has 6 candidates — dueling incumbents David McKinley and Alex Mooney; 2 other Republicans, Mike Seckman and Susan Buchser-Lochocki; and 2 Democrats, Angela Dwyer and Barry Lee Wendell.
Hunting crimes spread into Hampshire
Eight Mineral County residents residents have been charged with 223 hunting crimes involving at least 27 antlered deer in Hampshire, Mineral and Grant counties as well as Maryland.
Two Mineral County deputies who have resigned are included in the 8, as is an EMS official from Allegany County.
The charges include spotlighting and having loaded guns in vehicles. Many involve poaching trophy bucks, which carries a stiff replacement fee calculated by antler size.
The people charged are former Mineral County sheriff’s deputies Tyler Biggs and Dalton Dolly, Allegany County EMS chief Christopher Biggs, Colton Broadwater, Ivy Rodenhaver, Robert Horner Sr., Robert “Beau” Horner Jr. and Gregory Broadwater.
The offenses began in mid-September and continued through late December, West Virginia Natural Resources Police Lt. Timothy L. White said.
Covid update
Effects of the coronavirus continue to ripple through Hampshire County.
Hampshire High School was on virtual learning Thursday because of staffing shortages.
The Health Department reported 41 new cases in the county Thursday, bringing the active total to 146, with 6 of those hospitalized. Valley Health reports 144 hospitalizations among its 6 hospitals — 123 of them are unvaccinated.
Vaccines are available at the Health Department. Call 304-496-9640 to schedule an appointment. Testing goes on at Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s parking lot 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Brennan Edwards to play The River House
If you’ve already preregistered and bought your ticket, you’ll be listening to Brennan Edwards at The River House’s Winter Concert Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Edwards’ music dips into several different genres, including neotraditional country, southern rock, bluegrass, folk and more. Only 25 tickets are being sold, so check availability on TRH’s website. Tickets are $15, and doors open at 5 p.m.
The concert will be held inside, and masks are required. No ticket sales at the door.
Trojans turnover Applemen 79-69
In front of a raucous crowd on Tuesday night, Hampshire pulled off a stunning 79-69 upset over Musselman. The Applemen (6-4), ranked No. 8 in class AAAA, struggled defensively along the perimeter and the Trojans capitalized. Sophomore sniper Jenson Fields tossed bullseyes, hitting 6 from beyond the arc and going 8-for-8 at the charity stripe for 26 total points. The win improved HHS to (9-4) on the season.
Next up for Hampshire is a home game against James Wood Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Hampshire girls basketball game at Frankfort, scheduled for tonight, has been postponed to 6 p.m. Monday.
Also: Trojan grapplers are competing in the Viking Smash this weekend hosted by Petersburg High. Day 1 matches start at 4 p.m. this afternoon. Saturday is Day 2 of the Viking Smash with competitions starting at 9 a.m.
Bluegrass lineup
Who will be playing at this year’s South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival
We’ll also cover:
• The return of Horn Camp Harry
• The new shape of Hampshire County’s precincts
• The sheriff’s standout team of deputies
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
