MAKING HEADLINES
It’s a scam: Morrisey urges continuous caution
The state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is once again urging folks to be on the lookout for a Publishers Clearing House scam.
The Attorney General sent out an alert in June, when a fake letter with the state seal of West Virginia – supposedly signed by the governor and bearing the Attorney General’s name – surfaced. It claimed that Morrisey flew to New York to meet with the Board of Directors of Publishers Clearing House to negotiate the prize for the recipient of the letter.
“I want to reiterate the importance of looking for warning signs such as unusual word choices in the letter or improper grammar,” he said. “Most importantly, never give money to a scammer or allow them to access your credit card or computer.”
Publishers Clearing House representatives will never call winners of their prizes, or ask them for their personal information.
Down, down, down: Progress is chugging along on the demolition of the WVSDB Admin Building, which burned in the Feb. 26 blaze. The demo process began the last week of July, and former State Superintendent Clayton Burch noted it would take a few months to complete.
After demolition is finished, the site will begin to be transformed into the next phase of its life cycle: it’ll be a green space, help extend the school’s entry onto Main Street, and house a memorial for the historic Admin Building.
Also: Rise and shine, the 1st day of school is Monday. Send us your back-to-school photos at news@hampshirereview.com (along with your child’s name, grade and what school they attend) so we can include them in our feature page next week and an online gallery.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Fired up – yard party kicks off in Gore
Come out and support the Gore Fire Department’s largest fundraiser of the year, starting today and running from 5 p.m. to midnight. The ham stand will be open at 4 p.m. and Joseph Hott and the Short Mountain Boys will be playing at 7. On Saturday, dinners will be held at 3:30 p.m. followed by the annual auction beginning at 6 p.m.
Also: Head to Fort Edwards Foundation tomorrow and experience what camp life would have been like during the time of the French and Indian War, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Dive into traditional camp cooking techniques, bullet making and flintlock musket demonstrations. Traditional stew and bread will be served while supplies last.
Also on Saturday:
• Swing by The River House for Art-For-All, a free event from noon until 3 and come back for an Old Time Jam from 6 to 9 p.m.
• Back to School Bash will be held at the Living Waters of Capon Bridge from noon until 3 p.m.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Trojans scrimmage Yellow Jackets
At 7 p.m. in Moorefield this evening, the Hampshire football squad will play against Moorefield in their final tune-up of the preseason. The scrimmage will feature 2 quarters of live play, including special teams. The opening game of the season is just 7 days away as HHS will travel to Preston to kickoff the 2022 campaign.
Also: The Trojan boys and girls soccer squads will open up their 2022 season on Saturday hosting Spring Mills. The girls varsity starts at 10 a.m. and the boys varsity kicks off at noon.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Go for the glory
A look at the season’s fall sports squads in our annual “Autumn Glory” section
We’ll also cover:
• How the 1st day of school went for families, students and staff
• The passing of a well-loved Romney doctor
• A European exchange student’s time (and culture-shock) in Hampshire County
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.