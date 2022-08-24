Honeybee colonies decrease in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — The number of honeybee colonies in West Virginia has dropped from 2021 levels.
Colonies (for operations with 5 or more colonies) totaled 5,100 on Jan. 1 and fell to 5,000 on April 1, the National Agricultural Statistical Service said last week.
That compares to 7,000 on Jan. 1, 2021, and 8,000 3 months later. There were still 7,500 colonies on Oct. 1.
A thousand honeybee colonies lost from January to March, 18%. The number of colonies lost fom April to June was 260, 3%.
The quarter surveyed in 2021 with the lowest number of colonies lost was April-June, with 170 colonies lost, or 2%.
Honeybee colonies added from January-March were 420. The number of colonies added April to June was 2,400.
Honey bee colonies renovated from January to March were 200, or 4%. The number of colonies renovated from April to June was 2,600, or 35%.
Varroa mites were the No. 1 stressor for operations with 5 or more colonies during all quarters surveyed in 2021. The quarter of July-September 2021 had the highest percentage of colonies reported to be affected by varroa mites at 24.7%.
The percent of colonies reported to be affected by varroa mites during January-March 2022 and April-June 2022 was 15.8% and 13.1%, respectively.
