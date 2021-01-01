MAKING HEADLINES
Holidays and vaccines
Happy 2021! The most challenging year of any of our lives is over and to start 2021, we’re all taking a day off. (Well, most of us.)
Remember that all government offices are closed today and no mail will be delivered. The Review, like many other businesses, is closed too.
• Schools start back up Monday. Expect Hampshire County to continue with remote instruction based on the Department of Education map that will be updated Saturday evening.
• Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that all elementary and middle schools will return to in-person instruction on Jan. 19 (that’s a Tuesday) regardless of the county’s map color.
Justice said the decision was in part because of a sense that remote instruction was failing and in part because of suspected abuse of some children at home.
High schools will be back in session as of Jan. 19 too, unless the county map is red.
• Public Covid-19 vaccinations for people 80 or older will start in Hampshire County on Jan. 12, the Health Department said Wednesday.
Shots are by appointment only. The 1st 2 rounds are scheduled for Jan. 12 and 14, a Tuesday and Thursday.
Call the Health Department next week at 304-496-9640 to schedule an appointment.
• Hampshire County recorded its 13th death fro the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon, a 56-year-old man from Purgitsville.
The 45 new cases reported push the county’s total for the pandemic above the 1,000 mark to 1,037. Of the 148 active cases Wednesday afternoon, 10 patients are hospitalized.
SPORTS
Winter season delayed again
Among Gov. Jim Justice’s school announcements Wednesday was one that winter sports won’t start Jan. 11 as originally scheduled.
The start-up date has been pushed to March 1, he said. Winter sports typically would have started practices in November.
