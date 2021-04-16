MAKING HEADLINES
Romney teen crash lands
WEYERS CAVE, Va. – A 17-year-old from Romney crashed a plane Monday evening in this town along I-81 between Staunton and Harrisonburg.
The teenage boy was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. A male passenger, also a juvenile, was taken to nearby Rockingham Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries as well.
The plane, a Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee, was being used to practice touch-and-go landings at the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport here. As the small aircraft was attempting to land, the pilot's controls became unresponsive, which caused the plane to drift left. The plane caught a limb and then struck several trees just outside the airport property.
U.K. variant detected here
The 1st U.K. variant strain of Covid-19 has been detected in Hampshire County.
The Health Department was notified Thursday that the strain, known as B.1.1.7 was detected through routine public health surveillance.
The individual with the variant was tested on March 13.
Officials warn that this variant seems to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of Covid-19 here.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Tired of the debris
Volunteers dig out dozens of tires once used to shore up river banks
We’ll also cover:
• The boom in real estate sales across the county
• The fate of 7 dogs that criminally charged rescuer Sabrina Droescher wants to keep
• Hampshire County Commission lays the levy for next yeare.
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.