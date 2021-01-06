If you want to pay your local utility bills in person:

Potomac Edison: Food Lion or any branch of FNB Bank or The Bank of Romney

Romney water and sewer: Town Hall drive-through or either Romney branch of The Bank of Romney or FNB Bank

CHPSD: Only the office at 18540 Northwestern Pike, Augusta

Capon Bridge water and sewer; Town Hall

Potomac Edison, Romney and Capon Bridge accept online payments as well.

 

Got a complaint?

The Postal Service has a couple of offices that are supposed to be responsive to customers.

Postal Inspector (for suspect mail): Contact Jim Hoke, P.O. Box 1308, Charleston, WV 25325 or call 304-357-4140.

Consumer and Industry (formerly consumer affairs): Melody Rurik, 850 Twin Rivers Drive, Columbus, OH 43216 or call 614-722-9758.

 

