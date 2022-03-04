MAKING HEADLINES
Fire marshal closes investigation
The state fire marshal’s office said this morning that it cannot determine the cause of last Saturday’s fire that destroyed the Administration Building at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives cited the extensive damage from the fire, which destroyed the 1800s-era Administration Building on the Romney campus.
“A detailed investigation, including interviews, scene analysis and checking of video surveillance, was conducted by both agencies,” the fire marshal’s office said in a press release this morning. “With the fire cause ruled as undetermined in cause, the case is now considered closed by the WVSFMO and ATF.”
• WVSDB is preparing for students to return to campus next week, the State Department of Education said today.
Servers that had been housed in the burned-out Administration Building have been relocated and powered up.
Extra emotional and social support is in place for students and staff who might have trouble coping with the fire.
70th Covid death for Hampshire
An 82-year-old man from Romney has died of Covid-19, the 70th Hampshire County resident to succumb to the virus in the nearly 2-year pandemic.
Hampshire County’s cases continue to subside. The Health Department reported 9 new cases Thursday, bringing the active load to 24, with 3 people hospitalized. Hampshire was green Thursday for the 2nd day in a row, on the state’s 5-color tracking system.
THIS WEEKEND
Pickin’ and a-grinnin’
If it’s the 1st Friday of the month, then it’s time to gather at the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St. in Romney, for a jam.
Come to listen, or tote in your instrument and join in. It runs 5 to 7 p.m.
Help out today: Grab lunch for a good cause today from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Judicial Center, 50 S. High St., Romney. “Hot dog, it’s Friday” will feed you a hotdog or chili dog, chips and a soda or water for a donation to help the Judy family as husband Billy undergoes stem cell replacement therapy. It’s takeout only.
On Saturday: It’s art for all at the River House in Capon Bridge. The activities start at noon for 3 hours. They have the materials; you bring the creativity.
SPORTS
Keyser shocks Trojans 57-35 in sectional
The Golden Tornado’s 2-3 zone defense caused nightmares for Hampshire, helping Keyser gain a 12-0 advantage to start the game. The visitors never looked back as they cruised to 57-35 victory and eliminated the Trojans from postseason play.
Hampshire finishes the season with a 12-10 overall record. Keyser will travel to Berkeley Springs for the sectional championship at 7 tonight against the Indians.
Staub wins opening match at states
Four Trojans hit the mat Thursday night in Huntington for the state wrestling tournament, but only junior Jacob Staub found victory. Staub won his heavyweight match 17-7 and will continue his quest toward the podium with more matches today.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Inside the fire investigation
The fire marshal’s office and ATF talk about how they do their job.
We’ll also cover:
• Hampshire residents on a mission trip
• Developments in the murder case against Austin Holmes-Evans
• Capon Bridge and Augusta elementaries report to the school board
