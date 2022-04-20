CAPON BRIDGE — Capon Bridge’s Duff Lane has a new bridge.
The Capon Bridge Town Council reported at their April 12 meeting that the replacement is in place for a bridge declared unsafe in 2016 that collapsed 2 years ago.
However, the bridge installation has proven more costly than expected, as did the town’s construction of a sewer line over Bear Garden Mountain.
The bridge provides access to 2 properties on the far side of Dillon’s Run. An October 2019 court decision required the town to provide a usable bridge, since the town had accepted responsibility for the bridge over 40 years ago.
A prefabricated metal bridge was ordered from Bridge Brothers in Atlanta, Ga., with the town opting for a “turn-key operation” including installation. The town urged the company to send someone to take a look at the site before trying to bring a 50-foot bridge down Tannery Row onto Duff Lane.
Bridge Brothers claimed aerial photography and other photos provided sufficient information. Council members reported the bridge had been maneuvered into place after a struggle including relocating power lines on short notice at 9 a.m.
A more serious problem was Bridge Brothers’ refusal to accept results of a geological survey by Triad Engineering that recommended sinking the bridge footers 12 to 16 feet down to bedrock. The local MDIA inspection team required this to be done for the bridge to pass inspection.
This meant additional charges for equipment, labor and materials.
The original estimate for installation was $7,200, but Bridge Brothers presented the town with a change order totaling almost $20,000. The bill has been given to the town attorney for review.
The Town Council expressed gratitude for help with the bridge installation to: Dan Ferrell, Mary Billings, Kent and R.J. from Triad, Gary’s Excavating and Stuart Perry.
Councilman Chris Turner reported a $3,800 increase in sewer project costs, after an initial attempt to tunnel under U.S. 50 at the top of Bear Garden Mountain failed and a larger drill had to be brought in.
Except for that, Turner said everything was going well, adding he was “99.9% sure there won’t be any surprise additional costs.”
The new sewer plant should be up and running around the end of June, Turner said. It must be in service before lines transporting sewage from the Capon Bridge Technology Park are connected to the rest of the system.
In other business, applications are available at Town Hall for West Virginia’s Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. People paying a high proportion of household income for water and sewer are eligible whether they have past due bills or not, or have had service disconnected.
Town attorney Logan Mantz will review the town “nuisance lot” ordinance before the council updates it. Police Chief Miles Spence said 1 issue is that no car, registered or not, should be left sitting continuously in the same place for more than 30 days.
He also reminded everyone that people moving to West Virginia must register their cars here within 30 days.
Spence reported 5 drug seizures in the past 10 days, with meth and fentanyl the biggest problems. He also discussed difficulties getting buses onto U.S. 50 at the end of the school day.
Mayor Laura Turner commended police officers Jacob Crites and J.D. Smith for their hard work.
Capon Bridge American Legion Post 137 Americanism Officer Todd Kuzia told the council the local post is “in dire need of support,” and is dealing with rotting beams under a sinking kitchen floor.
He mentioned sponsored benefits including the American Legion Riders’ Hometown Heroes Motorcycle Run to take place May 7, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. All proceeds will go to support the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Company and the town police department.
Kuzia has put up permanent American flags in town. If any flags fall down, they should be taken to either the Legion or Town Hall.
The state auditor now requires the town to accept all payments online. The town already accepts many and will add others, including magistrate’s court fees and festival vendor licenses.
The Town Council met at 6 p.m. on April 19 to lay the levy, setting the budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1. A meeting on the town comprehensive plan will be held at 7 p.m. on April 27.
The council is discussing holding a special meeting on May 23 to honor the Capon Bridge Middle School teams and their coaches for their accomplishments this year. o
