WHAT YOU CAN DO
RIGHT NOW
Check the ballot: See who you can vote for on the Republican, Democratic or nonpartisan ballots. They’re on our website.
Republican sample ballot https://www.hampshirereview.com/pdf_819c3750-cfa1-11ec-ae4a-bb1cd17abd2e.html
Democratic sample ballot https://www.hampshirereview.com/pdf_7fd1460e-cfa1-11ec-874c-4783a8cc1c08.html
Nonpartisan sample ballot https://www.hampshirereview.com/pdf_80c9bf50-cfa1-11ec-8eaa-3fe6bf9de5c1.html
Meet the candidates: Interviews with most local candidates are on our website, https://www.hampshirereview.com/election_2022/
ON ELECTION DAY
Vote! Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday, May 10, at all 25 Hampshire County precincts.
AFTER VOTING
Watch on Facebook: We’ll livestream the vote counting from the Courthouse on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/HampshireReview
Check online: We will post returns as they are released at the Hampshire County Courthouse, starting around 9 p.m. Tuesday. https://www.hampshirereview.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.