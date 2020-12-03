2 Phoenix House workers have virus
More cases of COVID-19 are being reported at Hampshire Center and a new outbreak has occurred at Phoenix House, a group home operated in Romney by the Potomac Center.
The Hampshire County Health Department said last night that 3 more employes and an “ancillary support person” at Hampshire Center have tested positive for the virus.
No residents are infected as of this reporting.
At Phoenix House, 2 employees have tested positive, the health department said this morning (Thursday, Dec. 3).
Workers and residents are all being tested at both locations, per state guidelines.
